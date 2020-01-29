Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZUMZ stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $823.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,943 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

