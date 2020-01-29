Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,435 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,248. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.33. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

