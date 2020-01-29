Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,616 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after buying an additional 1,852,175 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,150,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of DELL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $121,850.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Insiders have sold 1,464,064 shares of company stock valued at $77,073,780 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.54.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.