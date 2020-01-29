Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 65,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UGI by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 1,070,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,259. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.