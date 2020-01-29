Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

CAE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,924. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. CAE’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

