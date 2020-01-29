Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Sealed Air by 91.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. 657,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,232. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

