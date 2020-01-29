Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 14,273 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 156,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

