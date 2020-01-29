Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,452 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 170,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,412. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.