Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

EPR traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

