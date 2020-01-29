Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 148,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

