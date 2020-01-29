Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,228. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. 17,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

