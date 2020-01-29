Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 99.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $9,693,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

