Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.38 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 99,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 39.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 159.3% in the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,253,182.84. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

