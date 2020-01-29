Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.42 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181,427 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 773,705 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $13,522,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $12,992,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $6,594,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

