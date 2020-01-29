Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 921.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 27,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.