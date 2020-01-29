Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

BWA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 404,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.