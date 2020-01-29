Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 193.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 753.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,976 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,873,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 156,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.