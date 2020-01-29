Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter worth about $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Beigene by 189.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Beigene by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,963 shares of company stock worth $24,642,833. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $156.22. 12,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

