Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 268.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.26. 69,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $391.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.90 and a 200-day moving average of $346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

