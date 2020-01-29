Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.85 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

