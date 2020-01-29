Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.86 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 301,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

