Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.91 Million Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.09 and a beta of 0.44. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

