Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,372. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on IMO. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.