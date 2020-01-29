Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 671,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,196,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,533,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 41,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

