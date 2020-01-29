Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 77.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 373,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,571. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.