Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,926 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,373. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

