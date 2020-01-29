Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.