Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,424 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 580.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 125.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 38,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.26.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

