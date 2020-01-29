Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,488 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 20,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

