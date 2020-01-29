Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,675 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

