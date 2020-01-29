Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,195 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 130,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

