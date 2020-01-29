Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 33,792 Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.28. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTM. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

