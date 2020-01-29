Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $4,167,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 142,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,895. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

