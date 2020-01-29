Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Autoliv by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. 26,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

