Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 275.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $80,499,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 136,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,194. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.