Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 47.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 288.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $6,079,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.28. 16,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

