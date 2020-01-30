-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taseko Mines.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGB opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

