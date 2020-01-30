$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of ($1.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

IEA opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

