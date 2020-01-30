$0.20 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 60,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 364,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,718. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.