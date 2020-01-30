$0.20 EPS Expected for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 546,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $722.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TPI Composites by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TPI Composites by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 865,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 218,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

