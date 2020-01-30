$0.27 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of FOE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,530. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ferro by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ferro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Ferro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

