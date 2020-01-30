-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,147. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,077,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

