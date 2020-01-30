$0.62 EPS Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. FLIR Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,766 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 380,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,169. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

