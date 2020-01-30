$0.95 EPS Expected for Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310. Ashford has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

