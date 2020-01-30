$1.39 EPS Expected for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

JBT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

