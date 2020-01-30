1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.86.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $15.10 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $975.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

