1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1348.9-1361.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.1-800-Flowers.Com also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 72,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $980.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

