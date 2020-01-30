1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $980.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

