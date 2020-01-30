10,355 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,709. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.