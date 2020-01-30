$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will report sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.00 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

LMST stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

